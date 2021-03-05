TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $512,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $244.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

