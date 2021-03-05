TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 216.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 369.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $319.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.80 and its 200 day moving average is $361.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

