TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 431.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.