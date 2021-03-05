TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

