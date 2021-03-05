TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Sells $34,905.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 207,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after buying an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,574,000 after buying an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

