Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TCFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,382,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,868. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
