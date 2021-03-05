Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE TCN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 617,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,949. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.