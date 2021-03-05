Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $620.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

