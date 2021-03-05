Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

