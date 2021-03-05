Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TVPKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

