TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.