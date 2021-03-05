TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.