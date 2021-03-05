Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,261,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,679,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $402.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.