Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,184% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,458. NanoViricides has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

