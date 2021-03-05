TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 948,500 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 28th total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PACE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 682,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,422. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.