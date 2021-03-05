TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 948,500 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 28th total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PACE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 682,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,422. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.