Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 149.3% in February

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the January 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.20. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

