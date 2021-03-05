Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the January 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $96.90 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

