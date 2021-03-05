Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,926,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,578,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a market cap of $185.19 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.