TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). G.Research also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:TMST opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.