Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Sells $88,189.86 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $88,189.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $116,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Arthur Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 898 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $25,503.20.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

