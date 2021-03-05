Thrive Token Market Capitalization Achieves $250,271.57 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $250,271.57 and approximately $8,188.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00755077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042429 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

