TheStreet Downgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.