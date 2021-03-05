Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.7% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.18. 12,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

