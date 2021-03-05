The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 40.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 102.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 773,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 392,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 200.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

