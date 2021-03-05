The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The Wendy’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.67-0.69 EPS.

WEN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.77.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.