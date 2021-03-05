The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

