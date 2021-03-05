The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $52,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 20,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.12. The stock had a trading volume of 221,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The firm has a market cap of $336.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

