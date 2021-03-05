The Transfer Token Hits Market Capitalization of $569.09 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $569.09 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token token can now be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00011437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00747147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043029 BTC.

The Transfer Token Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,124,470 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

The Transfer Token Token Trading

