The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Trimmed by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,799 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 5.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $298,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $81,850,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

TTD traded down $57.31 on Friday, hitting $582.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $818.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

