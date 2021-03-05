The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 8,203 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

Shares of TTD opened at $640.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.23, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

