The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Toro by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.