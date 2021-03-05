The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $186.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

