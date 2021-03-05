The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.33 ($1.19).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:RTN traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 104.50 ($1.37). 2,720,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.71 ($1.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £616.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

