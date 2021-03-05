The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE PG traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.49. 349,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,464. The company has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

