The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $146.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

PNC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. 20,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

