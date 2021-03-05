The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Christopher Paul Sweetland Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).
Shares of TPX opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £144.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Panoply Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.34.
The Panoply Company Profile
