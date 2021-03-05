The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Christopher Paul Sweetland Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £144.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Panoply Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.34.

The Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

