The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

