The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MIK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

