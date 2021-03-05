The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

The Marcus stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,905. The stock has a market cap of $659.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

