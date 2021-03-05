The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.04.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

