The Goldman Sachs Group Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DKNG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

DKNG opened at $61.91 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

