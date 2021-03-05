The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

SWKS traded down $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $167.21. 2,941,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,138. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

