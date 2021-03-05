The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Sell

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

OC stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

