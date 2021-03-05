The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:VOR opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.