The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €30.83 ($36.27) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

