The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.87-16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.03 billion.The Gap also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

