The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

