The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.01

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.01 and traded as low as C$73.14. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$73.58, with a volume of 118,981 shares traded.

DSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.34.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

