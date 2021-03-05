The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 330,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

