The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

